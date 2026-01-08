- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
18 (58.06%)
Loss Trade:
13 (41.94%)
Best Trade:
10.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
154.06 USD (15 782 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-98.76 USD (9 691 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (35.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
35.46 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
35.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.06%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
58 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.78
Long Trade:
17 (54.84%)
Short Trade:
14 (45.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
1.78 USD
Profitto medio:
8.56 USD
Perdita media:
-7.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-31.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-31.01 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
77.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.16 USD
Massimale:
31.01 USD (23.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.78% (31.01 USD)
Per equità:
5.44% (7.33 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|55
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.74 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -31.01 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
3000USD al mese
77%
0
0
USD
USD
129
USD
USD
1
100%
31
58%
36%
1.55
1.78
USD
USD
23%
1:500