Joyce Weiss Evans

AdrianBot

Joyce Weiss Evans
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 3000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 77%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
18 (58.06%)
Loss Trade:
13 (41.94%)
Best Trade:
10.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
154.06 USD (15 782 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-98.76 USD (9 691 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (35.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
35.46 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
35.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.06%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
58 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.78
Long Trade:
17 (54.84%)
Short Trade:
14 (45.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
1.78 USD
Profitto medio:
8.56 USD
Perdita media:
-7.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-31.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-31.01 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
77.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.16 USD
Massimale:
31.01 USD (23.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.78% (31.01 USD)
Per equità:
5.44% (7.33 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.74 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -31.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.08 07:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.08 07:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 06:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 06:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AdrianBot
3000USD al mese
77%
0
0
USD
129
USD
1
100%
31
58%
36%
1.55
1.78
USD
23%
1:500
Copia

