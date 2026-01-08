SignalsSections
Muhammad Nafis Javed

Nafees Pro

Muhammad Nafis Javed
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 006%
OneRoyal-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
23 (62.16%)
Loss Trades:
14 (37.84%)
Best trade:
991.88 USD
Worst trade:
-75.88 USD
Gross Profit:
2 343.08 USD (3 395 092 pips)
Gross Loss:
-219.22 USD (13 160 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (189.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
999.27 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.22%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 days
Recovery Factor:
15.96
Long Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Short Trades:
11 (29.73%)
Profit Factor:
10.69
Expected Payoff:
57.40 USD
Average Profit:
101.87 USD
Average Loss:
-15.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-133.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.08 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
132.25%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.79 USD
Maximal:
133.08 USD (48.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.93% (133.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 4
XAGUSD 4
AUDUSD 4
AUDJPY 3
XAUUSD 3
ETHUSD. 2
NQ100.H5 2
NZDCAD 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPCHF 2
USDCAD 2
NZDJPY 2
XPTUSD 2
USTEC 1
BTCUSD. 1
UK100 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 51
XAGUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -46
AUDJPY 18
XAUUSD 181
ETHUSD. 42
NQ100.H5 57
NZDCAD 45
CHFJPY 11
GBPCHF 46
USDCAD 0
NZDJPY -1
XPTUSD 8
USTEC 0
BTCUSD. 325
UK100 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 875
XAGUSD 28K
AUDUSD 2K
AUDJPY 952
XAUUSD 22K
ETHUSD. 46K
NQ100.H5 28K
NZDCAD 1.1K
CHFJPY 442
GBPCHF 913
USDCAD 47
NZDJPY 0
XPTUSD -48
USTEC -22
BTCUSD. 3.3M
UK100 507
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +991.88 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +189.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OneRoyal-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A disciplined, multi‑market trading signal operating across Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and crypto. Entries are driven by harmonics, RSI divergence, structure breaks, and multi‑timeframe alignment. Risk is tightly controlled with consistent position sizing and clear stop‑loss logic. Designed for steady, rule‑based performance.
No reviews
2026.01.08 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 06:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 26 days. This comprises 6.13% of days out of the 424 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 06:08
80% of trades performed within 17 days. This comprises 4.01% of days out of the 424 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
