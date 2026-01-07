- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.75 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.99 USD (672 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.53
Trading activity:
42.09%
Max deposit load:
1.34%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
0.44 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.17% (2.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDNZD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|438
|AUDNZD
|234
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.75 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 24
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.19 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.23 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.34 × 166
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.51 × 45
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.55 × 267
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.65 × 136
|
Tickcopy-Real
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.82 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.97 × 64
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.14 × 165
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.21 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.29 × 111
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.33 × 3
Hello enjoy the low risk trading
No reviews
