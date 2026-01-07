SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Micro accont 1
Abudoulitifu Abudoureyimu

Micro accont 1

Abudoulitifu Abudoureyimu
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-Real 24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Best trade:
11.65 USD
Worst trade:
-0.11 USD
Gross Profit:
37.30 USD (6 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.11 USD (37 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (27.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.09 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.68
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
338.09
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
339.09
Expected Payoff:
7.44 USD
Average Profit:
9.33 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 4
GBPJPYmicro 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 37
GBPJPYmicro 0
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 6.4K
GBPJPYmicro -37
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.65 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.07 11:50
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 11:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 11:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
