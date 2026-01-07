- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Best trade:
11.65 USD
Worst trade:
-0.11 USD
Gross Profit:
37.30 USD (6 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.11 USD (37 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (27.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.09 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.68
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
338.09
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
339.09
Expected Payoff:
7.44 USD
Average Profit:
9.33 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDmicro
|4
|GBPJPYmicro
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDmicro
|37
|GBPJPYmicro
|0
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDmicro
|6.4K
|GBPJPYmicro
|-37
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.65 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews