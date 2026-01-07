- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
25.13 USD
Worst trade:
-15.29 USD
Gross Profit:
76.54 USD (5 775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.29 USD (159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (55.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.56 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
50.52%
Max deposit load:
8.66%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
5.01
Expected Payoff:
5.57 USD
Average Profit:
7.65 USD
Average Loss:
-15.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-15.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.11%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.29 USD (0.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.52% (15.29 USD)
By Equity:
2.33% (67.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|60
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.13 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 94
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.83 × 6824
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.31 × 470
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.39 × 236
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.70 × 601
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.75 × 67
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.75 × 223
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
1
66%
11
90%
51%
5.00
5.57
USD
USD
2%
1:100