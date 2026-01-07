SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cilipadi XAU versi 12
Kevin Brawijaya

Cilipadi XAU versi 12

Kevin Brawijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 90%
FBS-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 853
Profit Trades:
1 753 (94.60%)
Loss Trades:
100 (5.40%)
Best trade:
265.02 USD
Worst trade:
-69.66 USD
Gross Profit:
27 770.16 USD (1 039 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 217.91 USD (47 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (864.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 091.12 USD (117)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.35%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
134.20
Long Trades:
1 853 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
22.80
Expected Payoff:
14.33 USD
Average Profit:
15.84 USD
Average Loss:
-12.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-197.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.86 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.85%
Annual Forecast:
46.76%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
197.86 USD (1.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.56% (197.86 USD)
By Equity:
1.11% (172.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1853
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 27K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 991K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +265.02 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 117
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +864.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

0,02

0,3%

versi 12

No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cilipadi XAU versi 12
30 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
25
97%
1 853
94%
100%
22.80
14.33
USD
1%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.