Trades:
1 853
Profit Trades:
1 753 (94.60%)
Loss Trades:
100 (5.40%)
Best trade:
265.02 USD
Worst trade:
-69.66 USD
Gross Profit:
27 770.16 USD (1 039 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 217.91 USD (47 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (864.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 091.12 USD (117)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.35%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
134.20
Long Trades:
1 853 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
22.80
Expected Payoff:
14.33 USD
Average Profit:
15.84 USD
Average Loss:
-12.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-197.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.86 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.85%
Annual Forecast:
46.76%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
197.86 USD (1.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.56% (197.86 USD)
By Equity:
1.11% (172.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1853
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|991K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +265.02 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 117
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +864.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
0,02
0,3%
versi 12
No reviews
