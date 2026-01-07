- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
59 (85.50%)
Loss Trades:
10 (14.49%)
Best trade:
9.48 USD
Worst trade:
-23.44 USD
Gross Profit:
96.06 USD (618 948 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52.89 USD (449 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (24.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.39 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
14.35%
Max deposit load:
0.77%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
62 (89.86%)
Short Trades:
7 (10.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.63 USD
Average Profit:
1.63 USD
Average Loss:
-5.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-31.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.06 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.18%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.76 USD
Maximal:
31.06 USD (5.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.39% (31.06 USD)
By Equity:
0.21% (0.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|40
|ETHUSD
|18
|XAUUSD
|11
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|14
|ETHUSD
|11
|XAUUSD
|18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|142K
|ETHUSD
|9.7K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.48 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
Steady Growth, 1% target per day, low rate of drawdown.
No rollercoaster, no heart attack
