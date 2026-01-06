- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
18 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Best trade:
22.06 USD
Worst trade:
-11.46 USD
Gross Profit:
100.79 USD (10 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.94 USD (3 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (47.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.18 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.47
Long Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Short Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.88
Expected Payoff:
2.44 USD
Average Profit:
5.60 USD
Average Loss:
-3.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.98 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.19 USD
Maximal:
18.98 USD (1.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD#
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD#
|66
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD#
|6.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.06 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSFinance-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews