Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EUDORA EURO — EUR/USD Expert Advisor
Advanced algorithmic trading system for EUR/USD with transparent methodology and strict risk control.
STRATEGY
- Asian Session Breakout with institutional logic
- Smart Recovery System for drawdown management
- Cross-Batch Healing technology
- Integrated news filter to avoid high-impact events
- Optimized for EUR/USD H1 timeframe
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Target Max Drawdown: ≤15%
- Strict Stop Loss on every position
- 5 configurable risk levels (Conservative to Turbo)
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
- Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000
PERFORMANCE TARGET
- Turbo Mode: +100% annual target
- Lower risk levels for more conservative growth
TRANSPARENCY
- Full methodology documentation available
- We show you the limitations, not just the gains
Website: eudoralab.tech
DISCLAIMER
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The +100% annual target is a research objective, NOT a profit guarantee. Always test on demo first.
