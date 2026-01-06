SignalsSections
Gabriele Volpato

Eudora Euro

Gabriele Volpato
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
EUDORA EURO — EUR/USD Expert Advisor

Advanced algorithmic trading system for EUR/USD with transparent methodology and strict risk control.

STRATEGY
- Asian Session Breakout with institutional logic
- Smart Recovery System for drawdown management
- Cross-Batch Healing technology
- Integrated news filter to avoid high-impact events
- Optimized for EUR/USD H1 timeframe

RISK MANAGEMENT
- Target Max Drawdown: ≤15%
- Strict Stop Loss on every position
- 5 configurable risk levels (Conservative to Turbo)
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
- Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

PERFORMANCE TARGET
- Turbo Mode: +100% annual target
- Lower risk levels for more conservative growth

TRANSPARENCY
- Full methodology documentation available
- We show you the limitations, not just the gains

Website: eudoralab.tech

DISCLAIMER
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The +100% annual target is a research objective, NOT a profit guarantee. Always test on demo first.
