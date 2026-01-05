The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsMU-Live 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 4 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 8 Bybit-Live 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.29 × 34 Exness-MT5Real31 0.50 × 6 Exness-MT5Real8 1.00 × 1 GoMarkets-Live 1.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.17 × 172 XM.COM-MT5 1.29 × 31 FPMarketsLLC-Live 2.31 × 16 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.38 × 8 FPMarketsSC-Live 2.53 × 49 Exness-MT5Real7 2.63 × 8 RoboForex-ECN 3.00 × 83 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 3.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 3.68 × 44 TitanFX-MT5-01 4.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 4.00 × 1 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 5.00 × 1 Valutrades-Live 8.00 × 1 GBEbrokers-LIVE 8.11 × 18 AMarkets-Real 8.38 × 8 2 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor