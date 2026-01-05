- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.43 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
24.93 EUR (3 102 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.04 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (24.93 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.93 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.47
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.11%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1244.50
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
623.25
Expected Payoff:
3.12 EUR
Average Profit:
3.12 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
4.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 EUR
Maximal:
0.02 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.02 EUR)
By Equity:
3.45% (17.72 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XBRUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XBRUSD
|25
|USDJPY
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XBRUSD
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|599
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.43 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.93 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.29 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.17 × 172
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.29 × 31
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.31 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.38 × 8
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.53 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.63 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.00 × 83
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.68 × 44
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|8.11 × 18
|
AMarkets-Real
|8.38 × 8
Mainly Oil and USD/JPY are traded here, with a preference for long positions.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
525
EUR
EUR
1
0%
8
100%
100%
623.24
3.12
EUR
EUR
3%
1:500