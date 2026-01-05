SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / New EA
Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer

New EA

Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
0%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
25 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
128.95 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
911.46 EUR (6 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.36 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (911.46 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
911.46 EUR (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.83%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
325.13
Long Trades:
16 (64.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (36.00%)
Profit Factor:
52.50
Expected Payoff:
36.46 EUR
Average Profit:
36.46 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
17.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.75 EUR
Maximal:
2.75 EUR (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
2.80% (164.86 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD+ 6
EURCAD+ 5
NZDCAD+ 3
EURUSD+ 3
NZDUSD+ 3
AUDNZD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 2
GBPAUD+ 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD+ 137
EURCAD+ 88
NZDCAD+ 413
EURUSD+ 74
NZDUSD+ 79
AUDNZD+ 34
GBPCHF+ 124
GBPAUD+ 74
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD+ 783
EURCAD+ 515
NZDCAD+ 1.6K
EURUSD+ 391
NZDUSD+ 339
AUDNZD+ 262
GBPCHF+ 1.3K
GBPAUD+ 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +128.95 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +911.46 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
New EA
50 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
5.9K
EUR
4
100%
25
100%
100%
52.50
36.46
EUR
3%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.