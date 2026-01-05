SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Just Trade Smart
Vener Garayev

Just Trade Smart

Vener Garayev
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
29 (78.37%)
Loss Trades:
8 (21.62%)
Best trade:
4.33 USD
Worst trade:
-2.84 USD
Gross Profit:
61.12 USD (7 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.54 USD (2 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (36.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.57 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
51.73%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.83
Long Trades:
37 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.93
Expected Payoff:
1.23 USD
Average Profit:
2.11 USD
Average Loss:
-1.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
45.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.44 USD (6.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.47% (6.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 7
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
GBPAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
USDJPY 1
EURAUD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 15
EURUSD 9
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 4
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD 3
GBPAUD -3
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 4
CADJPY 3
USDJPY 4
EURAUD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 980
EURJPY 241
GBPJPY 519
AUDUSD 297
NZDUSD 278
GBPAUD -513
NZDJPY 358
CHFJPY 333
AUDJPY 635
CADJPY 466
USDJPY 664
EURAUD -340
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.33 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.38 × 281
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.54 × 1344
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.60 × 193
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.88 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.10 × 121
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Eightcap-Live
1.19 × 254
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Alpari-MT5
1.25 × 149
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.28 × 69
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 1117
VantageFX-Live
1.42 × 98
46 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading Forex (sometimes Gold) purely on technical basis. Up to 10 open positions is possible.
No reviews
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Just Trade Smart
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
146
USD
2
0%
37
78%
100%
3.93
1.23
USD
4%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.