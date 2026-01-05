- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
29 (78.37%)
Loss Trades:
8 (21.62%)
Best trade:
4.33 USD
Worst trade:
-2.84 USD
Gross Profit:
61.12 USD (7 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.54 USD (2 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (36.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.57 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
51.73%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.83
Long Trades:
37 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.93
Expected Payoff:
1.23 USD
Average Profit:
2.11 USD
Average Loss:
-1.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
45.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.44 USD (6.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.47% (6.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|9
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|GBPAUD
|-3
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|-2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|980
|EURJPY
|241
|GBPJPY
|519
|AUDUSD
|297
|NZDUSD
|278
|GBPAUD
|-513
|NZDJPY
|358
|CHFJPY
|333
|AUDJPY
|635
|CADJPY
|466
|USDJPY
|664
|EURAUD
|-340
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.33 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.38 × 281
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 309
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.54 × 1344
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.60 × 193
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.10 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.19 × 254
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.25 × 149
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.28 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 1117
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.42 × 98
Trading Forex (sometimes Gold) purely on technical basis. Up to 10 open positions is possible.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
146
USD
USD
2
0%
37
78%
100%
3.93
1.23
USD
USD
4%
1:200