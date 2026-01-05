- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
95 (28.61%)
Loss Trades:
237 (71.39%)
Best trade:
299.01 USD
Worst trade:
-190.34 USD
Gross Profit:
4 717.34 USD (13 735 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 790.55 USD (14 850 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (214.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.01 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.55%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
164 (49.40%)
Short Trades:
168 (50.60%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-3.23 USD
Average Profit:
49.66 USD
Average Loss:
-24.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-407.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-569.03 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
5.70%
Annual Forecast:
69.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 290.60 USD
Maximal:
2 290.60 USD (164.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.38% (2 290.57 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|185
|USDJPY
|102
|XAUUSD
|45
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-245
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|XAUUSD
|920
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.2M
|USDJPY
|-28K
|XAUUSD
|97K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +299.01 USD
Worst trade: -190 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -407.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.44 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.19 × 197
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.24 × 1044
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.46 × 13
|
Aglobe-Live
|3.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.25 × 4
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.88 × 8
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.24 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.06 × 240
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.63 × 171
趋势策略，实现年度收益复利增长，胜率略低，盈亏比高，耐得住寂寞，能长期持有的（周期最少一年起算），可以一起发财。
1、仓位倍数以本人的资金量为参照进行同比例跟随，策略比较反人性，请勿重仓！！
2、确定好仓位倍数请不要随意更改
3、请不要自己手动平仓，一切交给系统
4、账户要求点差尽量低，无隔夜费最优
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
69
99%
332
28%
100%
0.81
-3.23
USD
USD
84%
1:500