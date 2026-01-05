SignalsSections
Tang Yu Sheng

GREAT Saber

Tang Yu Sheng
0 reviews
69 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 -67%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
95 (28.61%)
Loss Trades:
237 (71.39%)
Best trade:
299.01 USD
Worst trade:
-190.34 USD
Gross Profit:
4 717.34 USD (13 735 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 790.55 USD (14 850 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (214.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.01 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.55%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
164 (49.40%)
Short Trades:
168 (50.60%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-3.23 USD
Average Profit:
49.66 USD
Average Loss:
-24.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-407.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-569.03 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
5.70%
Annual Forecast:
69.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 290.60 USD
Maximal:
2 290.60 USD (164.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.38% (2 290.57 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 185
USDJPY 102
XAUUSD 45
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -245
USDJPY -1.7K
XAUUSD 920
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.2M
USDJPY -28K
XAUUSD 97K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +299.01 USD
Worst trade: -190 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -407.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.44 × 50
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.19 × 197
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.24 × 1044
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.46 × 13
Aglobe-Live
3.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live
4.25 × 4
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.88 × 8
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.24 × 33
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.06 × 240
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.63 × 171
24 more...
趋势策略，实现年度收益复利增长，胜率略低，盈亏比高，耐得住寂寞，能长期持有的（周期最少一年起算），可以一起发财。
1、仓位倍数以本人的资金量为参照进行同比例跟随，策略比较反人性，请勿重仓！！
2、确定好仓位倍数请不要随意更改
3、请不要自己手动平仓，一切交给系统
4、账户要求点差尽量低，无隔夜费最优

No reviews
2026.01.05 15:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
