Yan Zhong Peng

CAIFUZENGZHANG

Yan Zhong Peng
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 290%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
402
Profit Trades:
228 (56.71%)
Loss Trades:
174 (43.28%)
Best trade:
19.01 USD
Worst trade:
-14.15 USD
Gross Profit:
1 332.77 USD (1 278 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 042.80 USD (1 015 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (87.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
140
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
278 (69.15%)
Short Trades:
124 (30.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
5.85 USD
Average Loss:
-5.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-66.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.58 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
249.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.82 USD
Maximal:
117.74 USD (31.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.13% (99.48 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 393
XAGUSDm 8
EURUSDm 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 269
XAGUSDm 20
EURUSDm 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 262K
XAGUSDm 407
EURUSDm 14
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.01 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.33 USD

财富增长。
2026.01.04 15:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 15:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.04 15:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
