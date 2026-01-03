- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Best trade:
49.66 USD
Worst trade:
-50.84 USD
Gross Profit:
288.10 USD (28 993 pips)
Gross Loss:
-265.46 USD (26 387 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (146.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.62 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
77.73%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
11 (91.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
48.02 USD
Average Loss:
-44.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-138.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.16 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.20 USD
Maximal:
138.16 USD (13.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.02% (138.16 USD)
By Equity:
3.27% (33.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|23
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.66 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
2
0%
12
50%
78%
1.08
1.89
USD
USD
13%
1:200