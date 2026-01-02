SignalsSections
Aditia Risti Perwira

Xau mode on

Aditia Risti Perwira
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
863
Profit Trades:
564 (65.35%)
Loss Trades:
299 (34.65%)
Best trade:
179.08 USD
Worst trade:
-89.28 USD
Gross Profit:
2 474.00 USD (61 138 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 700.14 USD (77 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (7.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
522.58 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
73.46%
Max deposit load:
69.26%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
865
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
414 (47.97%)
Short Trades:
449 (52.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.39 USD
Average Loss:
-5.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-146.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-527.07 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
23.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
527.07 USD (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.45% (527.07 USD)
By Equity:
37.46% (936.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 863
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 774
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +179.08 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 more...
Scalping mode on. Minimum Balance 2k if you want to follow
No reviews
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.02 14:59
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.02 13:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.02 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 13:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
