Trades:
863
Profit Trades:
564 (65.35%)
Loss Trades:
299 (34.65%)
Best trade:
179.08 USD
Worst trade:
-89.28 USD
Gross Profit:
2 474.00 USD (61 138 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 700.14 USD (77 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (7.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
522.58 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
73.46%
Max deposit load:
69.26%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
865
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
414 (47.97%)
Short Trades:
449 (52.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
4.39 USD
Average Loss:
-5.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-146.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-527.07 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
23.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
527.07 USD (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.45% (527.07 USD)
By Equity:
37.46% (936.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|863
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|774
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +179.08 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
Scalping mode on. Minimum Balance 2k if you want to follow
No reviews
