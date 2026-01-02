- Growth
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Best trade:
8.73 USD
Worst trade:
-77.63 USD
Gross Profit:
9.62 USD (92 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.26 USD (260 775 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (9.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.19 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.47
Trading activity:
81.27%
Max deposit load:
2.27%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.07
Expected Payoff:
-10.55 USD
Average Profit:
3.21 USD
Average Loss:
-15.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-91.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.34 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.64 USD
Maximal:
126.88 USD (6.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.34% (126.88 USD)
By Equity:
4.45% (87.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|BTCUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-117
|BTCUSD
|-5
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPUSD
|-4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-114K
|BTCUSD
|-54K
|USDJPY
|-7
|GBPUSD
|-391
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.73 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.23 × 253
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|31.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|35.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|55.69 × 166
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
1
100%
12
25%
81%
0.07
-10.55
USD
USD
6%
1:200