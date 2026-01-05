SignalsSections
Yansri Palanda St

TPL1

Yansri Palanda St
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
Monex-Server5
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
66 (39.05%)
Loss Trades:
103 (60.95%)
Best trade:
151.75 USD
Worst trade:
-75.15 USD
Gross Profit:
3 716.81 USD (208 310 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 580.70 USD (155 701 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (570.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
570.85 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
26.52%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.24
Long Trades:
105 (62.13%)
Short Trades:
64 (37.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
56.32 USD
Average Loss:
-34.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-306.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-308.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
383.93 USD
Maximal:
567.00 USD (14.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.57% (567.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.95% (72.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 143
GBPJPY.m 8
CHFJPY.m 5
EURJPY.m 5
GBPUSD.m 3
AUDUSD.m 2
USDCHF.m 1
USDJPY.m 1
USDCAD.m 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 535
GBPJPY.m -183
CHFJPY.m -196
EURJPY.m -23
GBPUSD.m 53
AUDUSD.m -40
USDCHF.m -30
USDJPY.m 54
USDCAD.m -34
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 57K
GBPJPY.m -2.3K
CHFJPY.m -2K
EURJPY.m -284
GBPUSD.m 967
AUDUSD.m -172
USDCHF.m -602
USDJPY.m 1.1K
USDCAD.m -774
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.75 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +570.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -306.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.03 09:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.01 23:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 23:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 23:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

