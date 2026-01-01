- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Best trade:
2.25 UST
Worst trade:
-3.90 UST
Gross Profit:
26.09 UST (2 599 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.82 UST (1 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (5.89 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.89 UST (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
13 (54.17%)
Short Trades:
11 (45.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.34 UST
Average Profit:
1.86 UST
Average Loss:
-1.78 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.92 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.92 UST (2)
Monthly growth:
17.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 UST
Maximal:
4.16 UST (7.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
By Equity:
12.41% (7.23 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|13
|EURUSD+
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|9
|EURUSD+
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|941
|EURUSD+
|59
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.25 UST
Worst trade: -4 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.89 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.92 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews