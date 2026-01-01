- Growth
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
31 (63.26%)
Loss Trades:
18 (36.73%)
Best trade:
112.20 USD
Worst trade:
-90.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 048.84 USD (6 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-589.95 USD (6 215 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (315.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
315.84 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.08
Long Trades:
22 (44.90%)
Short Trades:
27 (55.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
9.37 USD
Average Profit:
33.83 USD
Average Loss:
-32.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-108.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-108.01 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
90.70 USD
Maximal:
112.36 USD (5.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|459
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|524
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +112.20 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.01 USD
