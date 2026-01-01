- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
25 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Best trade:
46.88 USD
Worst trade:
-176.40 USD
Gross Profit:
234.25 USD (3 410 pips)
Gross Loss:
-618.58 USD (7 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (70.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.68 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
31 (68.89%)
Short Trades:
14 (31.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.38
Expected Payoff:
-8.54 USD
Average Profit:
9.37 USD
Average Loss:
-30.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-121.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-375.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
384.33 USD
Maximal:
431.77 USD (4.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.bp
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.bp
|-384
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.bp
|-4.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.88 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BullWaves-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews