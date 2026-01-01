- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
15 (34.88%)
Loss Trades:
28 (65.12%)
Best trade:
1 268.50 USD
Worst trade:
-955.25 USD
Gross Profit:
14 738.84 USD (58 650 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 341.42 USD (58 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4 447.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 447.29 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.97%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
36 (83.72%)
Short Trades:
7 (16.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-14.01 USD
Average Profit:
982.59 USD
Average Loss:
-547.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3 340.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 340.93 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-2.41%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
602.58 USD
Maximal:
4 645.37 USD (15.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-9
|CHFJPY
|-392
|EURJPY
|251
|GBPJPY
|-256
|USDCHF
|-196
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|494
|GBPJPY
|-498
|USDCHF
|-358
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 28
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
