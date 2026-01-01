- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
80 (73.39%)
Loss Trades:
29 (26.61%)
Best trade:
39.25 USD
Worst trade:
-53.71 USD
Gross Profit:
356.77 USD (107 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-337.17 USD (161 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (59.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
80.98%
Max deposit load:
25.49%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
109
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
109 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
4.46 USD
Average Loss:
-11.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-124.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
264.22 USD (20.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.58% (264.22 USD)
By Equity:
8.99% (102.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|109
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|20
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-54K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.25 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
1
100%
109
73%
81%
1.05
0.18
USD
USD
21%
1:200