SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / INSIDE CT
Achmad Nurul Mubin

INSIDE CT

Achmad Nurul Mubin
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Exness-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
80 (73.39%)
Loss Trades:
29 (26.61%)
Best trade:
39.25 USD
Worst trade:
-53.71 USD
Gross Profit:
356.77 USD (107 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-337.17 USD (161 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (59.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
80.98%
Max deposit load:
25.49%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
109
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
109 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
4.46 USD
Average Loss:
-11.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-124.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
264.22 USD (20.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.58% (264.22 USD)
By Equity:
8.99% (102.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 20
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -54K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.25 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.01 23:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.01 10:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.01 10:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.01 01:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 01:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 01:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
INSIDE CT
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
109
73%
81%
1.05
0.18
USD
21%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.