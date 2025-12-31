- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
76.68 USD
Worst trade:
-18.71 USD
Gross Profit:
117.64 USD (23 084 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46.52 USD (23 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (40.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.68 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
0.16%
Max deposit load:
44.33%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.18
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
7.90 USD
Average Profit:
29.41 USD
Average Loss:
-9.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-32.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.64 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.64 USD
Maximal:
32.64 USD (16.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.32% (32.64 USD)
By Equity:
8.10% (15.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|71
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-171
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.68 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
Trade with Experts Advisor (Automatic)
All Trade Have TP SL
Contact : https://t.me/RnFXs
