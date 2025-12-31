- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
18 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (25.00%)
Best trade:
819.90 USD
Worst trade:
-939.90 USD
Gross Profit:
2 992.25 USD (27 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 530.75 USD (11 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (421.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 584.88 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
18 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
60.90 USD
Average Profit:
166.24 USD
Average Loss:
-255.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 275.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 275.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
744.89 USD
Maximal:
1 275.00 USD (12.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.e
|13
|USDJPY.e
|10
|XAGUSD.e
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.e
|1.1K
|USDJPY.e
|271
|XAGUSD.e
|137
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.e
|12K
|USDJPY.e
|2.6K
|XAGUSD.e
|914
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
