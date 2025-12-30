- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
30.27 USD
Worst trade:
-0.42 USD
Gross Profit:
57.86 USD (6 023 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.14 USD (38 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (15.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.68 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.19%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
76.65
Long Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
50.75
Expected Payoff:
4.73 USD
Average Profit:
5.26 USD
Average Loss:
-1.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
28.62%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
0.74 USD (0.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.22% (0.46 USD)
By Equity:
1.44% (3.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|9
|XAUUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|9
|XAUUSD
|36
|XAGUSD
|12
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|XAGUSD
|1.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.27 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.25 × 8
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 241
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5585
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.80 × 872
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.87 × 5493
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
This account is actively traded by the AI Gold Sniper EA and the X Fusion EA, (both available on the marketplace respectively from their developers), and occasional manually conducted trades.
