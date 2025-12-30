- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
28.15 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
29.68 USD (3 003 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (29.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
3.77%
Max deposit load:
5.86%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
266.18
Long Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
74.20
Expected Payoff:
3.71 USD
Average Profit:
3.71 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
9.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.05% (0.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|116
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.15 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.42 × 1497
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 330
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
