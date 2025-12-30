- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
358
Profit Trades:
239 (66.75%)
Loss Trades:
119 (33.24%)
Best trade:
735.60 USD
Worst trade:
-300.60 USD
Gross Profit:
10 096.28 USD (79 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 988.58 USD (46 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 051.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 051.50 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
70 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.67
Long Trades:
212 (59.22%)
Short Trades:
146 (40.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
14.27 USD
Average Profit:
42.24 USD
Average Loss:
-41.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 391.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 391.20 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.30 USD
Maximal:
1 392.63 USD (19.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.14% (1 392.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDu
|358
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDu
|5.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDu
|33K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +735.60 USD
Worst trade: -301 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 051.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 391.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews