Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Best trade:
13.17 USD
Worst trade:
-8.83 USD
Gross Profit:
17.78 USD (501 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.60 USD (1 748 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (13.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.17 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.41
Trading activity:
23.04%
Max deposit load:
1.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-3.10 USD
Average Profit:
8.89 USD
Average Loss:
-7.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-41.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-2.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.43 USD
Maximal:
42.42 USD (4.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.18% (42.35 USD)
By Equity:
1.20% (12.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-7
|EURUSD
|-13
|NZDUSD
|13
|USDCAD
|-9
|USDJPY
|-8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-443
|EURUSD
|-511
|NZDUSD
|267
|USDCAD
|-238
|USDJPY
|-322
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.17 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.31 × 447
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.35 × 20
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.44 × 110
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 5619
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.57 × 494
This is my manual day trading strategy with following rules:
- Only trade major FX pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
- Average monthly trades: 10-40
- Daily drawdown less than 3%
- Monthly drawdown less than 10%
- Entry always has fixed SL/TP
- RRR/trade greater than 1.0
90 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
975
USD
USD
2
100%
8
25%
23%
0.41
-3.10
USD
USD
4%
1:500