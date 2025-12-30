- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
50 (81.96%)
Loss Trades:
11 (18.03%)
Best trade:
9.01 USD
Worst trade:
-8.03 USD
Gross Profit:
83.55 USD (8 323 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37.93 USD (3 789 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (11.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.99 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
83.71%
Max deposit load:
3.91%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.32
Long Trades:
28 (45.90%)
Short Trades:
33 (54.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-3.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.57 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.57 USD (0.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.46% (10.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.74% (39.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.01 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.19 × 479
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.34 × 220
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.51 × 434
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.55 × 53
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.80 × 284
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.04 × 113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.18 × 100
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.63 × 19
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|5.59 × 310
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|6.39 × 292
|
FBS-Real
|7.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|7.45 × 22
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.37 × 486
|
Deriv-Server
|10.67 × 6
|
FXGT-Live
|14.72 × 318
