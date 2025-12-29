SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tickmill Raw
Thannawut Khankhat

Tickmill Raw

Thannawut Khankhat
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
6 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
1 (14.29%)
Best trade:
2.52 USD
Worst trade:
-0.60 USD
Gross Profit:
7.01 USD (377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.60 USD (6 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.57 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.68
Long Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
11.68
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
1.17 USD
Average Loss:
-0.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.60 USD (0.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 2
XAUUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 1
XAUUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 83
USDCHF 37
XAUUSD 251
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.52 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.55 × 84
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live
0.69 × 1122
ICMarkets-Live07
0.75 × 447
Tickmill-Live02
0.78 × 1742
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.90 × 20
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live12
1.13 × 1002
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.15 × 1175
ICMarkets-Live18
1.29 × 45
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
1.33 × 39
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2852
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.35 × 873
LQD1-Live01
1.45 × 453
Tickmill Raw
No reviews
2025.12.29 17:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 17:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 17:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
