The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ChandonGroup-Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live17 0.00 × 4 Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 2 LQDLtd-Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 2 VantageFXInternational-Live 2 0.00 × 2 Tradeview-Live 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.55 × 84 EurotradeSA-Live01 0.60 × 5 TMGM.TradeMax-Live3 0.69 × 74 Tickmill-Live 0.69 × 1122 ICMarkets-Live07 0.75 × 447 Tickmill-Live02 0.78 × 1742 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.90 × 20 ATCBrokers-Live 1 1.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live12 1.13 × 1002 ICMarketsSC-Live15 1.15 × 1175 ICMarkets-Live18 1.29 × 45 Pepperstone-Demo01 1.33 × 3 ICMarkets-Live22 1.33 × 39 ICMarkets-Live10 1.34 × 2852 ICMarketsSC-Live06 1.35 × 873 LQD1-Live01 1.45 × 453 66 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor