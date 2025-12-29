- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
6 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
1 (14.29%)
Best trade:
2.52 USD
Worst trade:
-0.60 USD
Gross Profit:
7.01 USD (377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.60 USD (6 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.57 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.68
Long Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
11.68
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
1.17 USD
Average Loss:
-0.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.60 USD (0.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|83
|USDCHF
|37
|XAUUSD
|251
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.52 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.55 × 84
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.60 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.69 × 1122
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.75 × 447
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.78 × 1742
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.90 × 20
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.13 × 1002
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.15 × 1175
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|1.29 × 45
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.33 × 39
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2852
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.35 × 873
|
LQD1-Live01
|1.45 × 453
Tickmill Raw
No reviews