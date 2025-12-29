SignalsSections
Thannawut Khankhat

IC Markets Raw

Thannawut Khankhat
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
22 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
12 (35.29%)
Best trade:
8.14 USD
Worst trade:
-10.48 USD
Gross Profit:
39.81 USD (3 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.43 USD (2 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (11.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.53 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.08%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
8 (23.53%)
Short Trades:
26 (76.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.18 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.55 USD
Maximal:
26.17 USD (9.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.66% (1.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 12
NZDCAD 6
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 4
USDCHF 4
AUDNZD 2
USDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 10
NZDCAD 4
GBPUSD 3
EURUSD 1
USDCHF -21
AUDNZD 3
USDCAD 0
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 466
NZDCAD 521
GBPUSD 148
EURUSD 60
USDCHF -512
AUDNZD 591
USDCAD 16
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.14 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.13 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.39 × 85
FPMarkets-Live2
0.47 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.58 × 128
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.73 × 95
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.76 × 184
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.79 × 118
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.01 × 307
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.11 × 781
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.12 × 346
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.58 × 306
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
41 more...
IC Markets Raw
No reviews
2025.12.29 17:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
