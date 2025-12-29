- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
22 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
12 (35.29%)
Best trade:
8.14 USD
Worst trade:
-10.48 USD
Gross Profit:
39.81 USD (3 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.43 USD (2 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (11.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.53 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.08%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
8 (23.53%)
Short Trades:
26 (76.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.18 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.55 USD
Maximal:
26.17 USD (9.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.66% (1.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|12
|NZDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|10
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|-21
|AUDNZD
|3
|USDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|466
|NZDCAD
|521
|GBPUSD
|148
|EURUSD
|60
|USDCHF
|-512
|AUDNZD
|591
|USDCAD
|16
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.14 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.13 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.22 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.39 × 85
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.47 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.58 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.73 × 95
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.76 × 184
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.79 × 118
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.01 × 307
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.11 × 781
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.12 × 346
|
Exness-Real17
|1.55 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.58 × 306
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
