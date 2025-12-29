SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend fyj
Yi Jian Feng

Trend fyj

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
50 (63.29%)
Loss Trades:
29 (36.71%)
Best trade:
314.04 USD
Worst trade:
-652.87 USD
Gross Profit:
3 670.10 USD (710 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 310.91 USD (601 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (417.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
718.70 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
40 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
39 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
4.55 USD
Average Profit:
73.40 USD
Average Loss:
-114.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-469.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.87 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.95%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
664.43 USD
Maximal:
1 182.17 USD (23.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 34
XAUUSDm 25
ETHUSDm 18
US500m 1
EURUSDm 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 202
XAUUSDm 257
ETHUSDm -53
US500m 4
EURUSDm -51
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 128K
XAUUSDm -13K
ETHUSDm -6.4K
US500m 543
EURUSDm -316
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +314.04 USD
Worst trade: -653 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +417.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -469.45 USD

No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
