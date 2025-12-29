- Growth
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Best trade:
27.81 USD
Worst trade:
-70.32 USD
Gross Profit:
217.38 USD (7 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-193.47 USD (6 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (86.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
86.22 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
4.34%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
11 (68.75%)
Short Trades:
5 (31.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.49 USD
Average Profit:
16.72 USD
Average Loss:
-64.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-70.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.28 USD
Maximal:
77.28 USD (7.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.73% (77.28 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|24
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|841
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradingProInternational-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
