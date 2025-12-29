- Growth
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
27 (72.97%)
Loss Trades:
10 (27.03%)
Best trade:
13.44 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
23.55 EUR (1 170 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.90 EUR (1 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1.93 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.73 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
57.00%
Max deposit load:
31.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.04 EUR
Average Profit:
0.87 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.19 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-21.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.72 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
1.65%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.02 EUR
Maximal:
21.72 EUR (18.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.15% (21.72 EUR)
By Equity:
57.14% (57.62 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|15
|EURAUD
|6
|GBPCAD
|6
|NZDCAD
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-1
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPCAD
|0
|NZDCAD
|0
|GBPAUD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-631
|EURAUD
|84
|GBPCAD
|61
|NZDCAD
|57
|GBPAUD
|80
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Best trade: +13.44 EUR
Worst trade: -15 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.93 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.72 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 2
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 579
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.35 × 40
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 29
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.67 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.97 × 386
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.15 × 146
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.97 × 29
|
FxPro-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.10 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.25 × 319
