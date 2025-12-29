SignalsSections
GU Holygrail
Y. Tri Widiyanto

GU Holygrail

Y. Tri Widiyanto
0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
23 (65.71%)
Loss Trades:
12 (34.29%)
Best trade:
42.28 USD
Worst trade:
-32.62 USD
Gross Profit:
120.69 USD (5 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-86.83 USD (4 532 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (11.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
19 (54.29%)
Short Trades:
16 (45.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
5.25 USD
Average Loss:
-7.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.12 USD
Maximal:
54.52 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 35
Best trade: +42.28 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real9
0.00 × 85
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 44
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.02 × 167
XMTrading-Real 34
0.03 × 31
Exness-Real14
0.15 × 636
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 133
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.18 × 38
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.20 × 20
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.20 × 60
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.24 × 25
OctaFX-Real5
0.29 × 28
Alpari-Trade
0.29 × 463
XMTrading-Real 7
0.29 × 373
Exness-Real17
0.30 × 694
XMTrading-Real 254
0.31 × 370
180 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 04:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 16 days. This comprises 13.56% of days out of the 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
