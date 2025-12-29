- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
23 (65.71%)
Loss Trades:
12 (34.29%)
Best trade:
42.28 USD
Worst trade:
-32.62 USD
Gross Profit:
120.69 USD (5 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-86.83 USD (4 532 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (11.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
19 (54.29%)
Short Trades:
16 (45.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
5.25 USD
Average Loss:
-7.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.12 USD
Maximal:
54.52 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|34
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.28 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 85
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 44
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.02 × 167
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.03 × 31
|
Exness-Real14
|0.15 × 636
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 133
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.18 × 38
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.20 × 20
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.20 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.24 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.29 × 28
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.29 × 463
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.29 × 373
|
Exness-Real17
|0.30 × 694
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|0.31 × 370
