SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Big Dawn
Ida Bagus Jagatdhita Karana

Big Dawn

Ida Bagus Jagatdhita Karana
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 44 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
Monex-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
152 (96.81%)
Loss Trades:
5 (3.18%)
Best trade:
281.19 USD
Worst trade:
-3 050.60 USD
Gross Profit:
3 868.11 USD (59 354 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 328.34 USD (46 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (1 150.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 245.09 USD (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.10%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
156 (99.36%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
3.44 USD
Average Profit:
25.45 USD
Average Loss:
-665.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3 220.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 220.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.43%
Annual Forecast:
65.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
541.68 USD
Maximal:
3 221.47 USD (48.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.08% (3 221.12 USD)
By Equity:
9.85% (1 746.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 156
AUDCAD.m 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 541
AUDCAD.m -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 13K
AUDCAD.m -10
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +281.19 USD
Worst trade: -3 051 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 51
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 150.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 220.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Big Dawn
44 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
12
100%
157
96%
100%
1.16
3.44
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.