SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / IrukitoGold
Ruben Casado Martin

IrukitoGold

Ruben Casado Martin
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
469
Profit Trades:
295 (62.89%)
Loss Trades:
174 (37.10%)
Best trade:
2 649.36 USD
Worst trade:
-424.25 USD
Gross Profit:
22 727.29 USD (168 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 491.61 USD (80 393 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (926.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 217.26 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.89%
Max deposit load:
5.61%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
22.81
Long Trades:
378 (80.60%)
Short Trades:
91 (19.40%)
Profit Factor:
6.51
Expected Payoff:
41.01 USD
Average Profit:
77.04 USD
Average Loss:
-20.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-309.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-843.15 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
19.10%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
843.15 USD (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.72% (843.15 USD)
By Equity:
0.08% (92.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 468
NDX 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
NDX 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 88K
NDX 164
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 649.36 USD
Worst trade: -424 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +926.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -309.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.28 23:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IrukitoGold
150 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
119K
USD
6
69%
469
62%
1%
6.50
41.01
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.