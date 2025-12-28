- Growth
Trades:
107
Profit Trades:
87 (81.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (18.69%)
Best trade:
16.37 USD
Worst trade:
-28.79 USD
Gross Profit:
156.76 USD (156 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-69.78 USD (69 736 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (27.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.06 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
48.48%
Max deposit load:
11.22%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.02
Long Trades:
40 (37.38%)
Short Trades:
67 (62.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-3.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.01%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.79 USD (3.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.42% (28.79 USD)
By Equity:
11.35% (95.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|87
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.37 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|55.34 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
No reviews
