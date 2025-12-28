- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
131.78 RUB
Worst trade:
-152.62 RUB
Gross Profit:
308.26 RUB (389 pips)
Gross Loss:
-460.19 RUB (575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (253.27 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
253.27 RUB (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
7.70%
Max deposit load:
65.54%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-18.99 RUB
Average Profit:
102.75 RUB
Average Loss:
-92.04 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-242.81 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-242.81 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.38%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.93 RUB
Maximal:
405.20 RUB (8.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.52% (405.20 RUB)
By Equity:
2.13% (101.37 RUB)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
EURUSD
8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
EURUSD
-3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
EURUSD
-186
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
Deposit load
Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Netting account.
Mainly intraday trading, occasionally a position is carried over to the next day (when there is an understanding that the move may continue). A stop loss is always set.
No reviews
