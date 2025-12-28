SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Happy Week BCS Netting
Viaa Eslav Anatol'evmh Kudravtsev

Happy Week BCS Netting

Viaa Eslav Anatol'evmh Kudravtsev
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
131.78 RUB
Worst trade:
-152.62 RUB
Gross Profit:
308.26 RUB (389 pips)
Gross Loss:
-460.19 RUB (575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (253.27 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
253.27 RUB (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
7.70%
Max deposit load:
65.54%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-18.99 RUB
Average Profit:
102.75 RUB
Average Loss:
-92.04 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-242.81 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-242.81 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.38%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.93 RUB
Maximal:
405.20 RUB (8.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.52% (405.20 RUB)
By Equity:
2.13% (101.37 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -186
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +131.78 RUB
Worst trade: -153 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.27 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -242.81 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-MT5
0.26 × 933
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.16 × 81
Netting account.

Mainly intraday trading, occasionally a position is carried over to the next day (when there is an understanding that the move may continue). A stop loss is always set.

No reviews
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.28 09:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.28 09:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.28 09:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.28 09:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.28 09:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
