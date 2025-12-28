- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
78 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
15 (16.13%)
Best trade:
27.85 USD
Worst trade:
-22.53 USD
Gross Profit:
434.75 USD (45 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.38 USD (10 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (142.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.51 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.91%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.28
Long Trades:
93 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.81
Expected Payoff:
3.70 USD
Average Profit:
5.57 USD
Average Loss:
-6.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.53 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
34.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.53 USD (1.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (22.53 USD)
By Equity:
44.74% (601.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|GBPJPY
|19
|USDJPY
|16
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURUSD
|8
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|281
|GBPJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURUSD
|9
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|GBPJPY
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|2K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|930
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.85 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 7
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 34
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 34
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTradingSC-03Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
No reviews