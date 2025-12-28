SignalsSections
Agus Wibowo St

ORION

Agus Wibowo St
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 34%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
78 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
15 (16.13%)
Best trade:
27.85 USD
Worst trade:
-22.53 USD
Gross Profit:
434.75 USD (45 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.38 USD (10 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (142.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.51 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.91%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.28
Long Trades:
93 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.81
Expected Payoff:
3.70 USD
Average Profit:
5.57 USD
Average Loss:
-6.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.53 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
34.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.53 USD (1.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (22.53 USD)
By Equity:
44.74% (601.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
GBPJPY 19
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 14
EURUSD 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 281
GBPJPY 22
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD 14
EURUSD 9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
GBPJPY 3.4K
USDJPY 2K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 930
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.85 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real-1
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real05
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.00 × 2
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 7
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 34
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 34
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
PurpleTradingSC-03Demo
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
244 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 03:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
