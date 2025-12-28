SignalsSections
Agus Wibowo St

HIT THE LIGHTS

Agus Wibowo St
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 32%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
63 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
14 (18.18%)
Best trade:
27.82 USD
Worst trade:
-22.69 USD
Gross Profit:
410.36 USD (41 202 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.87 USD (10 030 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (103.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.50 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.09%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.08
Long Trades:
61 (79.22%)
Short Trades:
16 (20.78%)
Profit Factor:
4.52
Expected Payoff:
4.15 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
-6.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.69 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
31.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.69 USD (1.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.85% (22.69 USD)
By Equity:
45.85% (604.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
USDJPY 13
GBPUSD 12
USDCHF 7
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 279
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 9
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
USDJPY 426
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCHF 735
EURUSD 592
AUDUSD 193
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.82 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +103.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 36
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 4
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 7
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 4
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 28
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real-1
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 34
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 03:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
