Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
5 (41.66%)
Loss Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Best trade:
18.49 USD
Worst trade:
-10.69 USD
Gross Profit:
27.19 USD (744 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.65 USD (841 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (5.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.49 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
39.50%
Max deposit load:
5.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
11 (91.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
5.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.66 USD
Maximal:
16.42 USD (4.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.04% (16.42 USD)
By Equity:
16.41% (66.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|4
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|0
|GBPCHF
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|-499
|AUDCAD
|106
|AUDNZD
|-13
|GBPCHF
|116
|USDCAD
|110
|NZDCAD
|109
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.49 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.08 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.56 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.44 × 48
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|2.04 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.60 × 93
