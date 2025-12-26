- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Best trade:
4.17 USD
Worst trade:
-7.61 USD
Gross Profit:
18.33 USD (7 336 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.82 USD (528 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (7.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.57 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.85%
Max deposit load:
45.43%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
2.29 USD
Average Loss:
-7.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.47%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.25 USD
Maximal:
7.72 USD (7.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.26% (7.72 USD)
By Equity:
4.64% (4.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|US500
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-8
|USDJPY
|6
|BTCUSD
|3
|US500
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|52
|USDJPY
|66
|BTCUSD
|6K
|US500
|690
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.17 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.67 × 103
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
105
USD
USD
1
90%
10
80%
1%
1.15
0.25
USD
USD
7%
1:500