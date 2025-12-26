- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
65 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
15 (18.75%)
Best trade:
93.60 USD
Worst trade:
-82.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 032.01 USD (51 447 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.60 USD (5 794 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (164.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.63 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.48%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.60
Long Trades:
79 (98.75%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.25%)
Profit Factor:
4.27
Expected Payoff:
9.88 USD
Average Profit:
15.88 USD
Average Loss:
-16.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-19.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
51.53%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
82.30 USD (8.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.48% (82.30 USD)
By Equity:
34.72% (612.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|27
|AUDUSD
|21
|XAUUSD
|18
|GBPUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|184
|AUDUSD
|123
|XAUUSD
|364
|GBPUSD
|120
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|AUDUSD
|2K
|XAUUSD
|36K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +93.60 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 5
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 3
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
5
95%
80
81%
100%
4.27
9.88
USD
USD
35%
1:500