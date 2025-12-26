SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Rider MT5
Rwm Lmpl

Trend Rider MT5

Rwm Lmpl
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 68%
FBS-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
65 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
15 (18.75%)
Best trade:
93.60 USD
Worst trade:
-82.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 032.01 USD (51 447 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.60 USD (5 794 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (164.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.63 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.48%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.60
Long Trades:
79 (98.75%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.25%)
Profit Factor:
4.27
Expected Payoff:
9.88 USD
Average Profit:
15.88 USD
Average Loss:
-16.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-19.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
51.53%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
82.30 USD (8.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.48% (82.30 USD)
By Equity:
34.72% (612.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 27
AUDUSD 21
XAUUSD 18
GBPUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 184
AUDUSD 123
XAUUSD 364
GBPUSD 120
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
AUDUSD 2K
XAUUSD 36K
GBPUSD 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +93.60 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 5
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 3
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 2
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 3
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
279 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.01 23:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.01 22:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 17:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 15:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 09:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 06:02
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 15:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 11:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend Rider MT5
30 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
5
95%
80
81%
100%
4.27
9.88
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.