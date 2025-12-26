Trend Rider MT5

Professional Trend-Following Trading Signal

Overview

Trend Rider MT5 is a disciplined trading signal designed to capture sustained market trends while maintaining structured risk control.

The strategy focuses on trading in the direction of established market momentum and aims to participate in higher-quality directional moves rather than short-term fluctuations.

Trading Approach

Trades only when market conditions support directional movement

Emphasis on trend continuation rather than frequent entries

Positions may be managed as a group to optimize exits

Trade management adapts dynamically to market volatility

Risk Management

Position sizing scales with account equity

Built-in limits on exposure and trade frequency

Volatility-aware trade spacing and exits

Optional protective mechanisms to limit adverse conditions

The system is designed with capital preservation as a core priority.

Performance Characteristics

Trend-following strategy

Medium-term holding periods

Selective trade frequency

Designed to perform best during sustained trending markets

Focus on controlled drawdowns and smooth equity behavior

Account Requirements

Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

Leverage: 1:500 recommended

Lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes.

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.