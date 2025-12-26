시그널섹션
Trend Rider MT5

0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 85%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
93
이익 거래:
76 (81.72%)
손실 거래:
17 (18.28%)
최고의 거래:
119.87 USD
최악의 거래:
-82.30 USD
총 수익:
1 290.56 USD (68 578 pips)
총 손실:
-316.80 USD (12 870 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (164.04 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
215.64 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.38
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
11.48%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
11.83
롱(주식매수):
92 (98.92%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (1.08%)
수익 요인:
4.07
기대수익:
10.47 USD
평균 이익:
16.98 USD
평균 손실:
-18.64 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-75.20 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-82.30 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
62.49%
Algo 트레이딩:
95%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
82.30 USD (8.21%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.48% (82.30 USD)
자본금별:
34.72% (612.83 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 29
EURUSD 27
XAUUSD 23
GBPUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSD 228
EURUSD 184
XAUUSD 442
GBPUSD 120
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSD 3K
EURUSD 4.3K
XAUUSD 45K
GBPUSD 3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +119.87 USD
최악의 거래: -82 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +164.04 USD
연속 최대 손실: -75.20 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Trend Rider MT5

Professional Trend-Following Trading Signal

Overview

Trend Rider MT5 is a disciplined trading signal designed to capture sustained market trends while maintaining structured risk control.
The strategy focuses on trading in the direction of established market momentum and aims to participate in higher-quality directional moves rather than short-term fluctuations.

Trading Approach

  • Trades only when market conditions support directional movement

  • Emphasis on trend continuation rather than frequent entries

  • Positions may be managed as a group to optimize exits

  • Trade management adapts dynamically to market volatility

Risk Management

  • Position sizing scales with account equity

  • Built-in limits on exposure and trade frequency

  • Volatility-aware trade spacing and exits

  • Optional protective mechanisms to limit adverse conditions

The system is designed with capital preservation as a core priority.

Performance Characteristics

  • Trend-following strategy

  • Medium-term holding periods

  • Selective trade frequency

  • Designed to perform best during sustained trending markets

  • Focus on controlled drawdowns and smooth equity behavior

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended
    Lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes.

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 16:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.01 23:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.01 22:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 17:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 15:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 09:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 06:02
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 15:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 11:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.