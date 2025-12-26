- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|29
|EURUSD
|27
|XAUUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDUSD
|228
|EURUSD
|184
|XAUUSD
|442
|GBPUSD
|120
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDUSD
|3K
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|XAUUSD
|45K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Trend Rider MT5
Professional Trend-Following Trading Signal
Overview
Trend Rider MT5 is a disciplined trading signal designed to capture sustained market trends while maintaining structured risk control.
The strategy focuses on trading in the direction of established market momentum and aims to participate in higher-quality directional moves rather than short-term fluctuations.
Trading Approach
-
Trades only when market conditions support directional movement
-
Emphasis on trend continuation rather than frequent entries
-
Positions may be managed as a group to optimize exits
-
Trade management adapts dynamically to market volatility
Risk Management
-
Position sizing scales with account equity
-
Built-in limits on exposure and trade frequency
-
Volatility-aware trade spacing and exits
-
Optional protective mechanisms to limit adverse conditions
The system is designed with capital preservation as a core priority.
Performance Characteristics
-
Trend-following strategy
-
Medium-term holding periods
-
Selective trade frequency
-
Designed to perform best during sustained trending markets
-
Focus on controlled drawdowns and smooth equity behavior
Account Requirements
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
Lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes.
Recommended Broker
For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.
FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.
Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.
