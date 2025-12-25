SignalsSections
Zhu Peng Ding

Breakout Pending Order Trading System

Zhu Peng Ding
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 150%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
67 (64.42%)
Loss Trades:
37 (35.58%)
Best trade:
316.05 USD
Worst trade:
-157.96 USD
Gross Profit:
3 068.02 USD (71 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 065.57 USD (74 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (483.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
483.66 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.34%
Max deposit load:
59.13%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.43
Long Trades:
60 (57.69%)
Short Trades:
44 (42.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
9.64 USD
Average Profit:
45.79 USD
Average Loss:
-55.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-413.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
144.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.16 USD
Maximal:
413.21 USD (19.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.37% (413.21 USD)
By Equity:
5.37% (45.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 71
BTCUST 19
GBPUSD 14
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 941
BTCUST -71
GBPUSD 133
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUST -516
GBPUSD 511
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +316.05 USD
Worst trade: -158 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +483.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -413.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

2025.12.26 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 23:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
