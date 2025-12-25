SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PulseTrader 6k
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

PulseTrader 6k

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
0%
FundedNext-Server 2
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
179
Profit Trades:
142 (79.32%)
Loss Trades:
37 (20.67%)
Best trade:
113.18 USD
Worst trade:
-161.47 USD
Gross Profit:
2 973.14 USD (304 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-850.56 USD (82 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (1 172.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 172.91 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
23.38%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.52
Long Trades:
176 (98.32%)
Short Trades:
3 (1.68%)
Profit Factor:
3.50
Expected Payoff:
11.86 USD
Average Profit:
20.94 USD
Average Loss:
-22.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-46.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.61 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.63%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.76 USD
Maximal:
842.31 USD (12.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.59% (166.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 169
AUDCAD 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
AUDCAD 19
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 221K
AUDCAD 877
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +113.18 USD
Worst trade: -161 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 172.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FundedNext-Server 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.11 05:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 02:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PulseTrader 6k
75 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
18
31%
179
79%
95%
3.49
11.86
USD
3%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.