Kevin Ardianto

Wisandha Trading Capital

Kevin Ardianto
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 108%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
64 (79.01%)
Loss Trades:
17 (20.99%)
Best trade:
225.33 USD
Worst trade:
-49.72 USD
Gross Profit:
4 054.00 USD (143 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-187.54 USD (10 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (992.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
992.91 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
71.91
Long Trades:
74 (91.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (8.64%)
Profit Factor:
21.62
Expected Payoff:
47.73 USD
Average Profit:
63.34 USD
Average Loss:
-11.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-53.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
73.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
53.77 USD (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.76% (49.72 USD)
By Equity:
58.14% (4 330.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 3.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 133K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +225.33 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +992.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is built on a rules-based strategy focused on risk control and consistency, not gambling or overtrading. Every trade is taken with a clear setup, defined risk, and realistic expectations.
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 58% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 11:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 18:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
