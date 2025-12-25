- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
64 (79.01%)
Loss Trades:
17 (20.99%)
Best trade:
225.33 USD
Worst trade:
-49.72 USD
Gross Profit:
4 054.00 USD (143 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-187.54 USD (10 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (992.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
992.91 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
71.91
Long Trades:
74 (91.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (8.64%)
Profit Factor:
21.62
Expected Payoff:
47.73 USD
Average Profit:
63.34 USD
Average Loss:
-11.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-53.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
73.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
53.77 USD (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.76% (49.72 USD)
By Equity:
58.14% (4 330.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|3.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|133K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal is built on a rules-based strategy focused on risk control and consistency, not gambling or overtrading. Every trade is taken with a clear setup, defined risk, and realistic expectations.
