Sergei Vdovin

Alfa gold

Sergei Vdovin
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Loss Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Best trade:
2 511.59 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 923.71 RUB
Gross Profit:
11 691.16 RUB (15 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 674.93 RUB (16 382 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (3 614.61 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 076.55 RUB (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
40.98%
Max deposit load:
104.06%
Latest trade:
56 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
15 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
12 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-36.44 RUB
Average Profit:
835.08 RUB
Average Loss:
-974.99 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4 510.24 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 164.69 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
-2.94%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
983.77 RUB
Maximal:
8 164.69 RUB (20.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.07% (8 164.69 RUB)
By Equity:
6.16% (2 287.72 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDrfd 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDrfd -16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDrfd -1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 511.59 RUB
Worst trade: -1 924 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 614.61 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 510.24 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.25 14:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 14:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
